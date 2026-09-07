Alpha Bank S.A. announced on Monday that it has repurchased a total of 1,746,545 of its own shares for an aggregate consideration of €8,098,859.46.

The transactions were executed on the Euronext Athens stock exchange between August 31, 2026, and September 4, 2026.

The repurchases formed part of the lender’s share buyback programme, following an initial announcement on July 31, 2026.

Formal authorisation for the scheme was previously granted during the bank’s annual general meeting of shareholders on June 26, 2026.

Across the trading period, the bank acquired the shares at a volume-weighted average price of €4.6371 per share.

A daily breakdown of the trading activity shows that the bank began the period on August 31, 2026, by purchasing 339,001 shares for a total value of €1,543,810.55.

On that first day of trading, the average purchase price stood at €4.5540 per share, with individual trade prices ranging from a low of €4.5140 to a high of €4.5860.

Trading continued on September 1, 2026, when the lender secured 355,127 shares valued at €1,605,742.24.

The transactions on September 1 recorded an average price of €4.5216 per share, having fluctuated between a lowest price of €4.4840 and a highest price of €4.5460.

The largest volume of the tranche was transacted on September 4, 2026, when Alpha Bank repurchased 1,052,417 shares amounting to €4,949,306.67.

These shares were acquired at an average price of €4.7028, following intraday market movements between €4.67 and €4.7370 per share.

Following the completion of these latest stock market purchases, Alpha Bank holds a total of 3,107,488 own shares, representing 0.14 per cent of its total share capital.