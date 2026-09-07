Parents of children up to the age of five can apply from Monday for subsidies covering nursery school fees and meals for the 2026-2027 school year, the deputy welfare ministry announced.

One scheme covers tuition fees for children aged four until they become eligible for free compulsory pre-primary education, as part of reforms included in Cyprus’ Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Families with children who were at least four years old on August 31 – namely those born between May 1 and August 31, 2022 – and who live in the government-controlled areas of the Republic are eligible for the subsidy.

Once approved, children can attend a nursery school participating in the scheme.

The monthly subsidy covers 100 per cent of the fees, with a ceiling of €130 or €200 per month for each child, depending on whether it is enrolled in a public or private nursery school.

Subsidies for school fees and meals are paid out to eligible families for children up to four years old through a plan co-funded by the EU Thalia 2021-2027 social cohesion programme.

Parents receiving child benefit in 2026 for children under four who are enrolled in a participating nursery school are eligible for a subsidy covering up to 80 per cent of the monthly fees.

All information regarding any of the subsidies is available at the participating nursery schools. Parent must enrol their children and then submit an application online through the government portal https://www.gov.cy or the subsidy website https://www.wbas.dmsw.gov.cy.

Only one parent can apply. In the case of separated or divorced parents, the child’s guardian must submit the application.

Parents will be notified immediately of the outcome, with subsidies paid monthly at the end of each month, beginning from the month in which the application was submitted.

In June 2027, nursery schools will be required to verify that eligible children attended. Parents may be asked to repay subsidies received during the year if attendance cannot be verified.

The deputy welfare ministry urged parents to make full use of the schemes.