A forest fire in Argaka in Paphos was brought under control within 20 minutes on Monday after burning a small area of dry grass.

The fire broke out at around 9.30am in the Mandra area of the Paphos state forest, the forestry department said.

Eight forestry department personnel took part in the operation using two fire engines.

The department said the fire was caused using a metal-cutting tool.

Firefighting crews were immediately mobilised and had the blaze under full control by 9.50am, preventing it from spreading.