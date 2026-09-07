The Cyprus issue, bilateral relations and regional developments were at the centre of a telephone conversation between President Nikos Christodoulides and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Monday morning.

The two leaders agreed to hold their first meeting later in September, on the sidelines of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly, according to a written statement by government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis.

Christodoulides congratulated Burnham on taking office and wished him every success in his new responsibilities.

During the call, the two leaders discussed the historic and multifaceted relationship between Cyprus and the UK, which Letymbiotis said had entered a particularly close and substantive phase in recent years. They also discussed prospects for further deepening cooperation in key areas of common interest.

Particular attention was given to EU-UK relations. Christodoulides said strengthening those ties had been among the priorities of Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the EU, stressing the strategic importance of a stronger and closer relationship between London and Brussels.

He reiterated Cyprus’ readiness to continue playing a constructive role in further deepening EU-UK cooperation.

On the Cyprus issue, Christodoulides reiterated that reaching a settlement remained his highest priority and briefed Burnham on the UN Secretary-General’s ongoing efforts and the importance of the current period for restarting substantive negotiations within the agreed framework set out in relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Christodoulides stressed the particularly important role the UK could play as a guarantor power, a permanent member of the UN Security Council and penholder for resolutions concerning Cyprus, in efforts to resume negotiations from where they left off.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional developments and the situation in the Middle East.

They agreed to remain in close contact, with a shared intention to further deepen cooperation between Cyprus and the UK, Letymbiotis said.