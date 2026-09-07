President Nikos Christodoulides is scheduled to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Cyprus on Thursday, with talks focusing on “deepening cooperation” between the two countries, Israeli media reported on Monday.
The two leaders are expected to hold private talks, followed by a meeting between the Cypriot and Israeli delegations.
Herzog’s visit to the presidential palace comes at the invitation of Christodoulides and against a backdrop of rising tensions between Israel and Turkey.
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