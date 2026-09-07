Cypriot investment firm Demetra Holdings Plc announced on Monday that it repurchased a total of 2,713 of its own shares as part of an ongoing share buyback programme.
The stock market purchases were executed on September 4, 2026, through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).
All shares involved in the transaction were acquired at a uniform price of €1.42 per share.
The transaction was carried out across two separate market orders during the trading session.
The initial transaction involved the acquisition of 2,513 shares at €1.42 per share.
A second, smaller order completed the session with the purchase of 200 shares at €1.42 per share.
The total expenditure for the 2,713 repurchased shares amounted to €3,852.46.
The company executed the transactions in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CySEC) and circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).
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