Total employment in Cyprus increased by 1.7 per cent year-on-year during the second quarter of 2026, reaching an estimated 525,167 people, according to the state statistical service (Cystat).

The data showed that total employment for the period was estimated at 525,167 persons.

Of this total, 472,254 were employees, while 52,913 were self-employed.

Compared with the corresponding quarter of 2025, total employment increased by 1.7 per cent during the second quarter of 2026.

The strongest increases in employment were recorded in wholesale and retail trade, including the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as well as construction and arts, entertainment and recreation.

In addition to the rise in the number of people employed, the data also showed an increase in the number of hours worked.

Actual hours worked during the second quarter of 2026 were estimated at 246.57 million, Cystat said.

This represented an increase of 2.2 per cent compared with the same quarter of 2025.

The largest increases in hours worked were also observed in wholesale and retail trade, including the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, construction, and arts, entertainment and recreation.