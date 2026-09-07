Cyprus-listed Globalwealth Group Plc has announced that it repurchased a total of 6,707 of its own shares as part of an ongoing share buyback programme.

The stock market transaction was executed on August 31, 2026, through the brokerage services of Optima Bank A.E.

The company acquired the entirety of the 6,707 shares at a fixed price of €0.6131 per share.

The total expenditure incurred by the firm for the repurchased shares amounted to €4,112.06.

The share buyback was conducted in full compliance with the governing regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and applicable circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the company stated.

Formal shareholder approval for the transaction had been granted during the company’s extraordinary general meeting on April 21, 2026, it added.