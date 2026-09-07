The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has issued an official warning alerting investors that nine online trading and crypto platforms are operating without the required regulatory approval.

The market regulator confirmed that the flagged websites do not belong to any entity authorised to provide investment services or conduct investment activities under local legislation.

According to the regulatory body, the entities lack the legal clearance mandated by Article 5 of Law 87 (I)/2017.

The watchdog further specified that the platforms are not authorised to provide crypto-asset services as required by Article 59 of Regulation (EU) 2023/1114.

The blacklist includes the domain amazon-forex.com, which claims to offer foreign exchange trading without valid oversight.

Regulators also cited novatradecore.com and vall-fin.com as unauthorized online operations.

The warning extends to daoroyal.com, along with seamanfx.com and newfuturevip.com.

Also named in the public notice were trademarketcup.com and the mobile application portal fxtrade.app.

Additionally, the regulatory alert identified two linked web addresses, capitaldealhub.com/AI_app_es and digiteamagency.com/second-income/, operating outside the law.

Following the discovery of these illegal operations, the regulatory authority urged investors to exercise extreme caution and verify credentials before conducting any financial transactions.

Members of the public should consult the commission’s official portal prior to engaging with any financial firm, CySEC advised.

Checking the official register allows potential clients to ascertain which entities hold legitimate licences to provide investment activities or crypto-asset services within the jurisdiction.