Cyprus will see mostly clear skies on Monday, with temperatures reaching 39C inland, as seasonal low pressure continues to affect the region.

Winds will initially blow mainly from the northeast to southeast at 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning mainly southwesterly to northwesterly by late afternoon at the same strength.

The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Temperatures will rise to 39C inland, 33C on the western coast, around 36C on the remaining coasts and 29C in the higher mountains.

Monday night will remain mostly clear, with northwesterly to northeasterly winds at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be up to slightly rough.

Temperatures will fall to 22C inland, around 23C on the coast and 19C in the higher mountains.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will remain mostly clear, although locally increased cloud cover is expected at times.

Temperatures will fall slightly on Tuesday but will remain above seasonal averages, with no significant change expected on Wednesday and Thursday.