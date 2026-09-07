Eurobank S.A. announced on Monday that it has repurchased a total of 1,179,047 of its own shares for a total cost of €5,440,796.06 as part of its ongoing share buyback programme.

According to filings on both the Cypriot and Greek stock exchanges, the transactions took place between August 31, 2026, and September 4, 2026, on Euronext Athens.

The bank added that it carried out the repurchases through its brokerage member Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm S.A.

Across the five trading days, the bank acquired the shares at a volume-weighted average price of €4.6146 per share.

The share buyback initiative was initially launched following an announcement on June 10, 2026.

Shareholders previously granted formal authorisation for the scheme pursuant to a resolution passed at the bank’s annual general meeting on April 28, 2026.

The board of directors subsequently ratified the execution parameters of the programme on April 29, 2026.

A daily breakdown of the trading activity shows that the bank began the period on August 31, 2026, by acquiring 226,186 shares for a total value of €1,047,657.55.

On that first day of trading, the average purchase price stood at €4.6318 per share, with individual trade prices ranging from a low of €4.5770 to a high of €4.6720.

Trading continued on September 1, 2026, when the lender secured 249,389 shares valued at €1,141,523.90.

The transactions on September 1 recorded an average price of €4.5773 per share, having fluctuated between a lowest price of €4.5150 and a highest price of €4.6230.

The highest daily volume of the week occurred on September 2, 2026, when Eurobank repurchased 264,781 shares amounting to €1,213,199.87.

These shares were acquired at an average price of €4.5819, following market movements between €4.5510 and €4.61 per share.

Activity adjusted on September 3, 2026, with the bank buying back 228,945 shares at a total outlay of €1,058,930.01.

The average price per share for the September 3 session reached €4.6253, with trades executed between a minimum price of €4.60 and a maximum price of €4.67.

The trading week concluded on September 4, 2026, as Eurobank picked up 209,746 shares worth €979,484.73.

The final day saw the highest average price of the tranche at €4.6699 per share, with intraday trade prices touching a low of €4.6310 and peaking at €4.6950.

Following the completion of these latest stock market purchases, Eurobank now holds a cumulative total of 24,757,258 of its own treasury shares.