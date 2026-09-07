The 2026 Cyprus Cricket 40-over Cup, presented by HurryCurry, got off to an exciting start with the first match at Happy Valley, where Limassol Warriors snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Gujrat Lions.

Batting first, Limassol Warriors found themselves in serious trouble at 22/6 in the 13th over. However, captain Takdeer Kundu played a patient and composed innings of 52* to guide his team to a total of 124, running out of partners along the way. Gujrat Lions must have felt confident of chasing down the modest target, but Limassol Warriors, who have developed a reputation as a formidable bowling unit, had other ideas. They bowled out a shell-shocked Gujrat Lions for 108 in 32.5 overs, with Gurdeep Singh claiming an impressive 5 for 21 and Takdeer Kundu finishing with 2 for 10.

In the second game of the day, Larnaca Kings produced a surprise result with a massive 73-run victory over a star-studded MSN Sport Club. Larnaca Kings recovered from 54/4 to post a challenging 149 in 34.1 overs. For MSN Sports Club, Vansham Bhandari was the pick of the bowlers, taking 5 wickets for 37 runs. In reply, MSN Sports Club completely lost the plot and were bowled out for just 76 in 22.1 overs.

The game at Dhekelia was a closely fought affair. After winning the toss, 4Scots elected to bat first, with an opening partnership of 92 between Eugene Steneberg (42) and Jahvon (48) providing a solid foundation. However, the later batters were unable to capitalise on the strong start, and 4Scots finished on 174 in 32.1 overs. Telugu11 started their chase rapidly, with Sankar Mekala leading the charge with a brilliant 58 off just 20 balls. Once 4Scots managed to dismiss him, however, Telugu11 found themselves in trouble, still requiring 55 runs with only three wickets in hand. Uppaladine Sumanth (39) and Chaitanya Reddy Kolli (17) then combined brilliantly for the eighth wicket to secure a three-wicket victory for the Telugu boys.

In the 2026 Cyprus Cricket T-10 Cup, presented by HurryCurry, two matches were played at Happy Valley. New Limassol Moufflons earned the bragging rights against the Moufflons side, cruising to a six-wicket victory in the eighth over while chasing a target of 50.

In the second match, Larnaca Warriors secured an eight-run victory over Amdocs in a low-scoring encounter. Defending a total of 56, Larnaca Warriors took advantage of a complacent Amdocs side that could perhaps only blame themselves, particularly after some unusual changes to their batting line-up.

The only game played in the 2026 Women’s Autumn Competition, presented by HurryCurry, saw the Limassol side secure a comfortable 10-wicket victory in the seventh over. The Paphos side could only manage 46/4 from their allotted 10 overs.

Richard Boxall, President of the Cyprus Cricket Technical Committee, who was in attendance at Happy Valley, said: “Some good matches to start the season. I was impressed to see umpires not afraid to give difficult decisions.”