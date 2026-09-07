A 10-year-old girl was injured after being struck by a battery thrown from the stands during the Apoel-AEL football match at the GSP stadium on Sunday.

According to police, the girl was at the stadium with her father when she was hit on the head by a battery thrown from the AEL stands.

She was taken to Nicosia general hospital, where she received first aid and was later discharged.

Following the match, police arrested a person after obtaining testimony allegedly linking them to the throwing of the battery.

A member of the police riot squad was also injured after being attacked by a group of AEL supporters. The officer was taken to Apollonion hospital for treatment and later discharged.

Separate disturbances were reported before kick-off. During a march by Apoel supporters towards the stadium, a number of fans stopped and began throwing objects towards AEL supporters who were in the stadium’s northern car park.

Police intervened and restored order.

During checks at the stadium entrance, another person was arrested after a flare was allegedly found in their possession.

Two AEL supporters were also refused entry after they allegedly pushed over part of a metal security barrier.