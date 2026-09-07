Trade union SEK announced a 24-hour strike for September 17, following Monday’s joint labour committee meeting that discussed the renewal of the collective agreement for government hourly workers covering the years 2025-2027.

SEK said the government insisted on a proposal submitted in writing on July 21, which did not include pay increases from 2025.

Trade unions SEK, PEO and Deok had dismissed the proposal on August 5 and sent their answer to the committee in writing, announcing their planned strike.

The three trade unions said they had given time for dialogue with the aim of reaching an agreement, however “the government is insisting on its position and has left us no choice.”

On September 17, all government hourly workers at departments, services, school boards and state health services (Okypy) will be on strike.

“The government is fully responsible for the inconvenience and problems to be caused by the 24-hour strike on September 17,” the trade unions said.