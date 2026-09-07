A new performance travelling to Larnaca and Nicosia this September highlights significant Cypriot women through melodies. The Giorkin Project IV presents a musical performance to honour women, both historical figures and those living today, whose contributions to culture, science, politics and other essential fields have shaped society and who deserve to be remembered, acknowledged and celebrated.

Keeping the female spirit alive, an all-female ensemble will present new works by female composers, first at the House of Arts and Letters in Larnaca on September 19 and then at ARTos House of Arts in Nicosia on September 20.

Louise Hovhanesian on violin, Marilia Andreou on viola and Zina Christodoulou on marimba and percussion will present a programme which showcases the composers Kristia Michael, Zina Melekki, Sofia Perikleous and Veronikis Rezaï.

The evening’s mission, besides sharing a curated musical experience, is to make a powerful artistic and social statement: that women’s stories matter, women’s voices matter, and they belong at the centre of the cultural narrative.

Giorkin Project IV

Cyprus premiere of performance honouring Cypriot women through music. All-female ensemble performs works by women composers. September 19. Houses of Arts and Letters, Larnaca. September 20. ARTos House of Arts, Nicosia. 8pm. €12-15. Tel: 99-355234, 96-394970