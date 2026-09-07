More grip and 480 hp for new BMW M2 with M xDrive

BMW M GmbH is opening a new chapter in the history of the M2, raising the bar even higher in the segment. For the first time, it is offering the compact high-performance model with the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Under the bonnet lies the familiar three-litre inline six-cylinder engine with BMW M TwinPower Turbo technology, which delivers 480 hp. It comes as standard with an M Steptronic gearbox with Drivelogic, and power can now be transmitted to all four wheels.

M xDrive remains rear-wheel-drive oriented. Under normal conditions, power is transmitted exclusively to the rear, and the front wheels are engaged when more traction is required. At the same time, the active M differential continuously adjusts the torque distribution between the rear wheels. This approach allows the all-wheel-drive M2 to retain much of the handling characteristics typical of rear-wheel-drive M models. In fact, via M Setup, the driver can select 2WD mode, with DSC deactivated, sending all the torque exclusively to the rear wheels.

The benefits of all-wheel drive are clearly reflected in its performance. The new M2 with M xDrive accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds – 0.3 seconds faster than the rear-wheel-drive version – whilst reaching 200 km/h in 12.8 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h and increases to 285 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package.

Another significant innovation lies in the engine. BMW is introducing M Ignite technology, a patented pre-chamber combustion process with a racing heritage. Its aim is to significantly reduce fuel consumption under heavy load, whilst maintaining immediate responsiveness and performance at high revs. The technology will be rolled out across all BMW M inline six-cylinder engines from mid-2026.

Standard equipment includes 19-inch M alloy wheels at the front and 20-inch at the rear, as well as M Compound brakes with six-piston front calipers. A new addition to the colour range is the striking BMW Individual Borusan Blue. Production of the BMW M2 with M xDrive begins at the end of the month, and sales will commence shortly thereafter.