A 24-year-old motorcyclist is in an extremely critical condition at Nicosia general hospital after being injured in a road accident on the Ayia Thekla-Sotira road on Sunday night.

According to police, at around 9.30pm the 24-year-old was riding his motorcycle along the road when, under circumstances being investigated, he lost control of it and the motorcycle overturned on the asphalt.

He was initially taken by ambulance to Famagusta general hospital before being transferred to Nicosia general hospital due to the seriousness of his condition.

Doctors said his condition is considered extremely critical.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.