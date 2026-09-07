The National Guard will on Tuesday commemorate armed forces day with a series of events in Nicosia.

“Armed forces day is a day of honour for the personnel serving today, but also for all those who have served in the ranks of the National Guard over time, remaining faithful to duty and the mission to defend the freedom and security of the Republic of Cyprus,” the National Guard said on Monday.

Events are scheduled to begin with a church service at Apostle Varnavas at 9.30am and continue with the official anniversary event of the National Guard at 7pm in the presence of the political and military leadership of the Republic.

To mark the occasion, the National Guard has presented an anniversary video.