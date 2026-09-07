There’s a thought that crosses almost all of our minds at some point: ‘If I had a bigger house, everything would be easier’. More cupboards, bigger rooms, more space to move about. However, more often than not, the problem isn’t the square metres. It’s the way we make the most of what we already have.

The truth is, we don’t always need more space. We need a space that works better for us. A home that’s properly organised immediately feels bigger, brighter and more functional. And, most importantly, it allows you to make room for the things you love, without having to move to a bigger home. At IKEA, this philosophy becomes a reality, simply and creatively.

The living room that breathes

The living room is where a home really comes to life. It’s where we relax after work, watch films, read, play with the kids or welcome friends. But when every surface is cluttered with bits and bobs and every corner used as a makeshift storage space, the room loses its cosiness and practicality.

IKEA’s furniture with hidden storage, bookcases, TV units with shelves and cupboards, coffee tables with storage space, baskets and decorative boxes can hold books, toys, cables and small items, leaving the living room free for the moments that really matter.

The kitchen that works for you

Meanwhile, an organised kitchen isn’t just about tidiness. It’s about storing every utensil where you need it, with cupboards used to their full potential, and a counter top that stays clear so you can get creative.

With IKEA’s drawer dividers, food storage containers, wall-mounted rails for cookware and clever solutions for the cupboards, every centimetre is put to good use. The result is a kitchen that makes cooking easier and everyday life more enjoyable.

The bedroom that offers tranquillity

A bedroom crammed with belongings is hardly a place to relax. On the other hand, when clothes, bed linen and personal items each have their own place, the room takes on a sense of calm that has a positive effect on the whole day.

Thanks to IKEA, the space under the bed, wardrobe organisation, storage boxes, multi-purpose hangers and bedside tables with drawers help make the most of areas that are often left unused, creating a bedroom that really lets you relax.

The kids’ room that grows with the child

Toys, books and craft projects are constantly piling up. But with solutions that let kids organise their own things, the room remains functional, and tidying up becomes easier for everyone.

IKEA’s low bookcases, storage boxes, colourful baskets, shelves and children’s furniture designed at the appropriate height help kids become more independent, with the space also becoming easily adapted to their needs as they grow.

The bathroom that holds more than meets the eye

The bathroom is usually one of the smallest rooms in the house, but it can become one of the best-organised. All it takes is making good use of the walls, corners and every available space for storage.

Thanks to IKEA, shelves, mirrors with storage space, hooks, narrow columns, baskets and bathroom storage units keep toiletries and towels tidy, leaving the space clean and pleasant for everyday use.

A home that adapts to your lifestyle

Ultimately, true luxury these days isn’t necessarily about having more square metres. It’s about being able to use every part of your home exactly as you want to. It’s about having space to work, relax, play, be creative or simply enjoy your everyday life.

With clever storage solutions, multifunctional furniture and organisational accessories, every home can gain more space, more comfort and more possibilities. Because what we need isn’t necessarily a bigger home, it’s a home that makes room for the things we love.

Discover clever storage and organisation solutions at IKEA stores or online, and learn how, with just a few small changes, you, too, can make room for the things you love – without having to move house!