The health ministry’s pharmaceutical services on Monday warned of “serious risks” associated with the supply and use of unauthorised or illegally traded medication, stressing these could bear significant health risks for users.

The authorities said these included products promising muscle growth, the improvement of physical appearance, wellbeing or the general improvement of health including hormones or other products in injectable or oral forms, saying that these did not automatically become safe just because they were marketed as such.

“The use of such claims and indications on products intended for human use is misleading and does not exempt them from compliance with current pharmaceutical legislation,” the authorities said.

They warned particularly of injectable and intravenous products, saying these were of particular concern as their administration bypassed important natural defence mechanisms of the body.

“When these are not manufactured, stored and distributed in accordance with the prescribed pharmaceutical standards, they may be associated with contamination, the presence of unknown or incorrect active substances, incorrect strength or dosage, toxicity, infections and serious adverse reactions,” it added.

The pharmaceutical services emphasised that medicinal products must come exclusively from legal, regulated sources and must be dispensed on prescription and through authorised pharmacies.

“Only through the established control system can the required quality, safety and efficacy of medicines be guaranteed,” it said.

The authorities warned of the circulation of unauthorised and unapproved medical products, stating that selling the latter would breach applicable legislation and be subject to penalties.

“The public is urged not to purchase or use medicinal products from the internet or from unauthorised individuals or outlets, even when these are presented as ‘innovative’, ‘natural’, ‘safe’, ‘side-effect-free’ or ‘for research use only’,” the pharmaceutical services said.