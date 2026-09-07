Pokéloha debuts new Power & Nutrition Poké Bowls

Pokéloha, the healthy lifestyle brand of Columbia Restaurants, introduces its new Power & Nutrition Poké Bowls, a range of five new bowls created for those looking for a satisfying meal made with quality ingredients and supported by clear nutritional information.

The new range was developed with the guidance of Clinical Dietitian and Nutritionist Despina Palama, bringing together flavour, carefully selected ingredients and nutritional awareness.

Every Power & Nutrition Poké Bowl includes detailed information on calories, fat, carbohydrates and protein, helping guests choose according to their preferences, routine and nutritional goals.

Whether for lunch, after a workout or simply as an everyday meal, the new range offers a convenient and enjoyable option for those who want to know more about the nutritional composition of their meal.

“Balanced nutrition doesn’t have to be complicated. With the Power & Nutrition range, we wanted to make nutritional information clear and accessible while keeping taste and enjoyment at the centre,” said Palama. “Whether someone is paying closer attention to their macros, looking for a post-workout meal or simply wants to better understand what they are eating, they can make their choice with greater confidence.”

Since 2019, Pokéloha has combined Hawaiian-inspired cuisine with Mediterranean influences and premium ingredients, serving meals that are freshly prepared to order and never fried. Guests can also fully customise their bowls according to their tastes and preferences.

The new Power & Nutrition Poké Bowls are available at Pokéloha, Columbia Plaza, Limassol City Centre, for dine-in and takeaway, as well as for delivery through selected delivery platforms.

About Columbia Hospitality

Columbia Hospitality is the hospitality division of Schoeller Holdings Ltd, a privately-owned investment group with global operations across marine and non-marine sectors. The division brings together Columbia Hotels & Resorts, Columbia Restaurants, and the Columbia Hotel Academy under one integrated brand, representing Schoeller Holdings’ long-standing commitment to excellence, innovation and service quality. Through its diverse portfolio, Columbia Hospitality is redefining Cyprus’ hospitality landscape, combining international standards with authentic local character. Its mission is to deliver exceptional experiences across every facet of hospitality, from luxury accommodation and dining to education and talent development.

About Schoeller Holdings Ltd

Founded in 1978, Schoeller Holdings Ltd is a privately-owned investment company operating a wide range of marine-related activities, including ship owning, ship management and liner services, as well as non-marine ventures in hospitality, real estate and other industries. With a workforce of more than 14,000 employees worldwide, the Group has evolved into a dynamic, internationally respected organisation and remains the driving visionary force behind all its subsidiaries.