Popi Christoforou, the mother of twins Miltos and Christos Christoforou who were killed in the deadly Mari explosion in 2011, died on Sunday after battling cancer.

Christoforou became one of the most recognisable figures among the relatives of the 13 people killed in the July 11, 2011 explosion at the Evangelos Florakis naval base, persistently campaigning for accountability and justice over the disaster.

News of her death prompted an outpouring of condolences on social media, while Limassol municipality expressed its “deep sorrow” in a statement on Monday morning.

The municipality described Christoforou as “a mother who became a symbol, transforming her unspeakable personal pain into a relentless pursuit of truth and justice”.

“Following the tragic loss of her two children, twins Miltos and Christos, in the deadly explosion at Mari on July 11, 2011, she carried herself with dignity and unparalleled strength, keeping their memory alive,” the municipality said.

“Her presence and the way she lived her life leave a powerful mark on Cypriot society.”

The mayor, municipal council and staff of Limassol municipality expressed their sincere condolences to Christoforou’s family and loved ones.