The government is consistently investing in the continuous upgrading of the education system, President Nikos Christodoulides said in a recorded message marking the start of the new school year.

Addressing pupils and university students, Christodoulides said, “The beginning of every school and academic year marks the start of a wonderful journey filled with knowledge, experiences, challenges and great expectations.”

“It marks the beginning of many opportunities for you to shape the future that each of you envisions for yourselves, opportunities to discover your strengths and develop your talents,” he said.

“To pursue knowledge with critical thinking and an open mind, to allow your creative curiosity to guide you and to pursue every opportunity to learn with determination and dignity,” the president added.

“Seize the opportunity and enjoy this unique journey. It is a journey on which you are not alone. Your teachers stand beside you as guides and invaluable companions, giving their very best every day,” he said.

Addressing teachers, Christodoulides expressed his sincere gratitude for the demanding and deeply important role they play in society, stressing that the state recognises the importance of their contribution.

“You inspire the new generation; in your hands lies the task of shaping tomorrow’s responsible and engaged citizens of our country. Through your dedication, classrooms are transformed into vibrant hubs of creativity, innovation and hope for the future of our country,” he said.

“With this responsibility in mind, as a government, we consistently invest in the continuous upgrading of our education system,” Christodoulides said.

“This year, the start of the new school year is accompanied by further targeted institutional reforms at every level, putting into practice our vision for a modern, people-centred and open school, ready to meet the challenges of our time.”

“Today, our thoughts inevitably also turn to the closed classrooms of our schools in the occupied areas,” he said, adding that “in a country under occupation, education is the strongest beacon of hope.”

“It reminds us, every day, of our duty to strive for the liberation and reunification of our country. To hand over to the new generation, to all of you, a country that is free and reunited,” Christodoulides said.

“A country that will offer all its lawful residents the opportunity to live, work and create in conditions of peace, security and prosperity, just as is the case in all member states of the European Union,” he concluded.