Three people were arrested during overnight police operations across Cyprus on Sunday for offences including illegal possession of drugs and suspected stolen property, police said on Monday.

Police said 568 vehicles were stopped during the night, while 715 people were checked.

Officers also inspected 46 premises, resulting in three reports for various offences.

Traffic checks resulted in 421 reports, including 150 for speeding, while a further 11 traffic offences are under investigation. Ten vehicles were also impounded.

Police carried out 92 breathalyser tests, resulting in two drink-driving reports.

Seven preliminary roadside drug tests were also carried out, four of which returned positive results.