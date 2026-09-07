Trinity Private School reopened for the 2026–2027 academic year, welcoming students back across its Primary and Secondary campuses in Limassol.

The day began with a gathering at the Limassol Municipal Gardens, where students, teachers and families marked the start of the new school year together, before children made their way to their classrooms, where welcome gifts were waiting for them.

Students returned to a year built around Trinity’s IB framework and the Inquiry → Action → Reflection cycle, with both English and Bilingual (English & Russian) streams resuming across Primary and Secondary levels.

Support for students settling back into the term continues through Trinity’s Wellbeing & Tutor Support System, which includes individual tutor meetings, resilience-focused programming, access to the school psychologist and ongoing communication with parents.

About Trinity Private School

Trinity Private School is a licensed international private school in Limassol, Cyprus, operating within the International Baccalaureate framework. Students choose between English and Bilingual (English & Russian) streams across Primary and Secondary levels, combining academic standards with attention to each child’s emotional and social development through inquiry-based learning, wellbeing support and international projects.