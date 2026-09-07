Eleftheria Square in downtown Nicosia welcomes the return of the United Street Festival, which brings live music, local artists, street food and urban culture on September 12 and 13.

Making its comeback in full force, the festival is a two-day gathering of art, design, music, gastronomy and lifestyle experiences, making sure visitors of all ages and backgrounds find something that speaks to them.

At the heart of the festival are Cypriot creatives, artists, designers and small businesses, who will showcase their work through booths on the lower level of Eleftheria Square in a covered and fully organised space transformed into a vibrant creative marketplace.

At the same time, the festival features a dynamic music programme with established artists from Cyprus and Greece. On Saturday, September 12, Triple Four & Instant Soup Consortium will open the live stage. The Cypriot collective/studio project brings together independent artists, rappers, producers and musicians in a creative musical melting pot.

Then, Cilia, one of the rising names on the new Greek music scene, will perform live. Her viral single ‘Vanilia’ has already become the soundtrack of the summer, playing everywhere from beach bars to late-night parties. She comes to United Street Festival with her band for a high-energy performance filled with summer vibes. The programme continues with a powerful, atmospheric DJ set by Cypriot Manic Mike, a name associated with the island’s contemporary electronic dance scene.

On Sunday, September 13, Triple Four & Instant Soup Consortium will once again open the live music stage, followed by Papazó, which returns to United Street Festival, this time with a full band. Following his explosive performance last year, when he shared the stage with Akylas – whom the festival brought to Cyprus for the first time, shortly before his major Eurovision 2026 run and success – Papazó returns to the stage alongside Artemis Kyriakopoulou, a distinctive and emotive voice who brings her own magic to the Papazó universe.

The musical baton will then be passed to Sunday Reunion, bringing the crowd back to the rhythms of the ’80s with DJ Maria N. Plus, cocktail bars, street food and dessert stands will operate throughout both days, adding flavours to the festival.

United Street Festival

Art, music and culture festival. September 12-13. Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. €10-15. 6pm-12am. www.unitedstreetfestival.com