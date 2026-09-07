University of Limassol at Mitsikouri 2026: inclusion, accessibility via performing arts

The University of Limassol (UoL) is delighted to be taking part in the Mitsikouri 2026 International Festival of Performing Arts for Children and Young People, supporting a special initiative that focuses on inclusion, accessibility and the right of all children and young people to participate equally in culture.

The programme for the third Mitsikouri festival was officially unveiled on September 2, 2026 at the Leventis Gallery. The University of Limassol was represented by Dr Andri Hadjiandreou, Director of the University of Limassol Centre for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (UoL Centre for DEI).

The Festival, organised by the Theatre Centre for Children and Young People – ASSITEJ Cyprus, will take place over October 10-18, 2026, presenting 14 productions from 11 countries in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos, whilst events will also be held in the Famagusta district.

A highlight of this year’s event will be the fully-inclusive performance “Helix – The Hanging Garden” from Norway, which is being staged in collaboration with the ENA Foundation and the University of Limassol.

This partnership is of particular significance to the University and the UoL Centre for DEI, as it is directly linked to the values of equality, diversity, inclusion and accessibility, and with the University’s ongoing commitment to building bridges between the academic community and society.

Following the final performance, there will be a round-table discussion on inclusion and accessibility in the performing arts, creating a meaningful space for dialogue about the barriers that still exist, as well as the practices and approaches that can broaden access to and participation in the arts.

This collaboration takes on even greater significance within the broader vision of Mitsikouri 2026, which aims to ensure that every child has the opportunity to experience theatre and the performing arts, regardless of where they live, their economic or social circumstances, or their specific needs.

The University of Limassol and the UoL Centre for DEI believe that inclusion is not merely a theoretical principle, but a process that must translate into real opportunities for access, participation and expression. Culture and the arts can play a decisive role in this endeavour, creating spaces where diversity is not merely accepted, but recognised as a source of creativity, dialogue and social progress.

It is with great joy and pride that the University of Limassol is taking part in this special event and supporting an initiative that puts into practice the values that lie at the heart of our mission.

Participation in Mitsikouri 2026 also represents a further step in the efforts of the University of Limassol and the UoL Centre for DEI to develop meaningful partnerships with organisations and bodies in society, linking education and academic knowledge with culture, social engagement and the creation of more inclusive communities.

Mitsikouri 2026 takes place over October 10-18, 2026 in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Famagusta.