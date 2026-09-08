The cause of a fire which caused extensive damage to a house in Latsia on Monday morning remains unknown, the fire service said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of an upper-floor home in a residential complex, with the fire service receiving the call at 9.58am.

Two fire engines and an aerial platform from the Acropolis fire station responded, bringing the fire under control by 10.24am.

The resident was not at home when the fire broke out.

The kitchen suffered extensive damage, while smoke and heat also affected other areas of the property.

The fire service said investigators had ruled out electrical supply points as the cause of the blaze, although its exact cause remained unknown.

Between 6am on Monday and 6am on Tuesday, the fire service responded to 24 calls for assistance, including six fires, 14 special services and four false alarms.