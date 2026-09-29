WISTA International president Elpi Petraki completed a series of visits across Denmark, Sweden and Estonia, meeting maritime professionals, students and industry representatives as the organisation strengthens links across its international network.

The trip took Petraki from Copenhagen to Malmo and Estonia, combining meetings with national WISTA associations with discussions on maritime education, technology, leadership and the skills needed by the industry in the years ahead.

In Copenhagen, she met representatives of WISTA Denmark, continuing the organisation’s longstanding engagement with its national associations and exchanging views on regional priorities and opportunities for closer cooperation.

Founded in 1974, WISTA International now connects more than 6,000 professionals across the maritime sector, with national associations active in around 60 countries. These associations provide networking, business and skills-development opportunities at both national and regional level.

From Copenhagen, Petraki travelled across the Oresund to Malmo, where she visited the World Maritime University (WMU) and met members of the WMU Women’s Association, which connects current, former and prospective female students.

Petraki also has a direct institutional link with WMU. She sits on the university’s Executive Board, alongside senior figures from shipping, maritime education, government and international organisations.

She currently serves as operations, chartering and business development manager at ENEA Management, while also holding the role of second vice-president of the Hellenic Shortsea Shipowners Association.

The visit then moved to Estonia, where Petraki attended WISTA Estonia’s annual event at TalTech Kuressaare College on Saaremaa Island on September 23.

Held under the theme “Building the Maritime Talent Pipeline: Education, Science, Technology and Leadership”, the event brought together representatives from the maritime sector, education, research, public authorities and industry to examine how the sector can strengthen its future talent pipeline.

Petraki attended as the event’s special guest and delivered the keynote address before joining discussions on maritime talent across borders. WISTA Belgium president Celine Mortier also took part.

The programme focused on the changing skills needed by the maritime sector and on the role of education, science, technology and leadership in preparing the next generation of professionals. It also included a visit to the Marine Technology Competence Centre laboratories.

During her time in Estonia, Petraki also visited Tallinn Shipyard, part of BLRT Repair Yards, gaining further insight into Estonia’s ship repair sector and the technical expertise supporting its development.

The visit added an industrial dimension to a week that had already covered maritime education, professional networks and leadership, bringing together different parts of the sector across the Nordic and Baltic region.

The wider trip also carries a Cyprus connection, reflecting the island’s longstanding involvement with WISTA International.

Cyprus hosted the organisation’s 50th anniversary AGM and Conference in Limassol in October 2024, bringing together more than 350 delegates from maritime, trading and logistics.

President Nikos Christodoulides delivered the event’s first keynote address, while Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis was also among those involved in the conference programme.

Petraki was re-elected as WISTA International president during the Limassol gathering, extending a leadership line that already had a strong Cypriot connection.

Before Petraki took the helm, WISTA International had been led by Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou of WISTA Cyprus, who served as president of the international organisation before Petraki succeeded her.

WISTA Cyprus itself remains active within the international network. Following elections in November 2024, Anna Pittalis, Commercial Director and Head of Shipping and Trading at Intergaz, was elected president for the 2024-2026 term.

The Cyprus board also includes executives from companies including OSM Thome, P&O Maritime Logistics, Uniteam Marine and Tototheo Global, reflecting the association’s links across the island’s shipping and maritime services sector.

WISTA International said Petraki’s latest visits emphasised the value of connecting different parts of the maritime community, from students and educational institutions to industry professionals and shipyards.