Cyprus, Greece and Egypt are meeting on Tuesday in El Alamein, Egypt, to discuss critical geopolitical developments in the region and ways to further strengthen trilateral relations.

President Nikos Christodoulides, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will also be discussing the Mecca Agreement signed on August 7 between Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The summit will begin at 1pm and will be followed by statements to the press.

Prior to the summit, Christodoulides will meet with his Egyptian counterpart and will attend the opening ceremony of the El-Alamein International Airshow as al-Sisi’s guest of honour.

Last week, Christodoulides said the summit would focus primarily on developments in the wider region and ways in which the three countries could further strengthen their cooperation.

The three countries, he said, would discuss how they could contribute to creating conditions of security and cooperation in a region of particular geostrategic importance.

Christodoulides also pointed to the EU’s growing focus on the region, saying the second EU-Gulf summit would take place in Saudi Arabia in October and that he would attend.

Asked specifically whether the recently signed Mecca agreement would be discussed at the trilateral, Christodoulides said it would form part of the wider discussion on regional developments.

“Certainly, all developments in the region will be discussed,” he said.