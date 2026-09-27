A man died after being found unconscious in the sea off Pyla on Saturday, police said.

The man, a foreign national, was spotted floating between rocks near a breakwater in the Pyla tourist area at around noon.

He was brought ashore and given first aid before being taken to Larnaca general hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police later said the man’s identity had been established and efforts were underway through his country’s embassy to inform his relatives.