Cyprus has selected Myrsini Aristidou’s Hold Onto Me as its official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards.

The seven-member National Nomination Committee selected the film after reviewing submissions in accordance with the rules and procedures of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the deputy ministry of culture said.

Hold Onto Me stars Christos Passalis, Maria Petrova, Aulona Loupa, Jenny Sallo, Nikolas Metaxas and Achilleas Grammatikopoulos.

The film has already won several awards, including the Audience Award at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, three awards at the Cyprus Film Days Festival and Best Film at the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival.

Petrova has also received acting awards at international festivals.

The film follows 11-year-old Iris, whose estranged father, Aris, returns to attend his father’s funeral.

Determined to meet him, Iris finds Aris living alone at an old shipyard and their encounter develops into a relationship that changes them both.

The 99th Academy Awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on March 14, 2027.