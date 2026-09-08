A fire broke out next to a house in Ayia Napa on Tuesday morning, destroying a prefabricated shed and damaging the owner’s vehicle that was parked outside, the building’s paintwork and an air conditioning compressor.

According to the fire brigade, the fire was reported at 6.17am and two fire engines were immediately dispatched. The fire was brought under control at 7.10am.

The fire appears to have started in the shed, adjacent to the ground floor house.

The contents of the shed were extensively damaged.

The residents managed to leave the house safely.