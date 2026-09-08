Mainly fine weather is forecast for Tuesday with temperatures reaching 37C inland, 34C along the coast and 26C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a northeast to southeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning to southwest to northwest in the afternoon, over slight seas.

Tuesday night will be clear, with temperatures dropping to 22C inland and along the coast, and to 15C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mainly fine with local clouds and temperatures remaining close to the seasonal average.