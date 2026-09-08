Social media use in Cyprus is on the rise with the majority of Cypriots receiving their news via social media, according to the findings of a study conducted by the Union of Cyprus Journalists published on Tuesday.

The study consists of two key parts, including a survey among 1,000 media users and a smaller-scale survey among journalists.

According to the union’s findings, a comparison of trends over time revealed a steady rise in the use of social media, while at the same time there was a relative decline in the use of television.

“People are most likely to get their news from social media (which is clearly in the lead), television and web portals,” the union wrote in its findings.

The study found that the main media outlets in use across all categories were social media, web portals, television and radio, with the latter two ranked highest for overall objectivity, reliability and quality.

The data also revealed that nearly half of all Cypriots, 49 per cent, do not trust the media, while at the same time only 40 per cent express their trust in it.

Meanwhile, the proportion of Cypriots stating that the prevalence of fake news in the country was “very high” stood at 61 per cent, with the majority of fake news, 73 per cent attested to social media and online portals, 42 per cent.

When it comes to investigating scandals, the vast majority of Cypriots, 86 per cent, believe that public opinion is being manipulated, mainly by the government, political parties and media owners.

“Of this manipulation, 75 per cent primarily blame government bodies, 67 per cent blame media owners, and only 39 per cent hold journalists primarily responsible,” the union said.

Furthermore, roughly one in two Cypriots, 49 per cent, does not believe that Cypriot journalists enjoy freedom of expression.

Regarding the survey carried out among journalists, the union described its findings as particularly “worrying”.

“Only one in four journalists wishes to spend their entire working life in journalism. And the number of those who find conditions in journalism worse than they had expected before entering the profession is increasing year on year,” the union said.

The surveys are the latest in a series carried out annually.