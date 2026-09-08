A municipal traffic warden has resigned from his post in Polis Chrysochous citing bullying, unfair and unfavourable treatment, while mayor Yiotis Papachristofi on Tuesday strongly rejected the allegations.

In his resignation letter, the warden made serious allegations about the mayor and the municipal council of Polis Chrysochous.

He lists incidents of bullying and intimidation as well as unequal and unfair treatment, and expresses his strong dissatisfaction with the way he claims he was treated during his service period.

Meanwhile, Papachristofi and the municipal council spoke of a “problematic situation”, with the warden allegedly having caused problems ever since he was first employed.

“[He] did not realise that he must behave appropriately, as all other employees do. Unfortunately, this particular employee wanted to do as he pleased,” Papachristofi said.

He added that the warden had taken sick leave, and that his request for a three-year leave of absence from the municipality after being admitted to college had been rejected by the municipal council.