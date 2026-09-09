President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman are scheduled to meet the old Nicosia airport for the continuation of talks on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to Turkish Cypriot media on Tuesday, Christodoulides expressed his belief that the two leaders could “write history” together, emphasising that the Greek Cypriot side did “not have a Plan B”.

“The only possible solution is the reunification of Cyprus. The current status quo does not allow our country to fully utilize its potential,” Christodoulides said.

Erhurman, in a social media post on Tuesday night, appeared to respond to Christodoulides’ remarks without naming him directly.

“I think everyone, not just Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots but also the international community, knows that “writing history together” is by no means easy,” he said.

The meeting is taking place as part of efforts to achieve progress on confidence building measures (CBMs), the methodology for a future enlarged meeting and the substance of the talks as requested as a prerequisite for a new enlarged 5+1 meeting by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during his visit to the island in late July.

The UN had on Tuesday announced that Guterres’ personal envoy for the Cyprus problem, Maria Angela Holguin, would brief the Secretary-General by phone regarding her work, after cancelling her planned visits to Cyprus and New York due to health reasons.

The meeting has initially been scheduled for September 2 but was postponed in light of the Kyrenia ferry disaster.

More to follow.