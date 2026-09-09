The Cyprus Defence and Space Industry Cluster (CyDSIC) held its first electoral general assembly on Tuesday, electing an eight-member board tasked with strengthening the island’s defence, security and space sectors.

CyDSIC operates under the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) and was originally established within the Cyprus Research and Innovation Enterprises Association.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the assembly was described as a significant milestone in the development of Cyprus’ defence and space business ecosystem, with the cluster having expanded its activities since its establishment.

CyDSIC said its work had contributed to strengthening Cyprus’ international presence in the strategic sectors of defence, security and space, while also increasing the participation of Cypriot businesses in major European programmes and initiatives.

The electoral process resulted in the appointment of an eight-member board representing both the defence and space sectors.

The new board elected Loizos Christofi of EBOS Technologies as president. while Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou of Tototheo Global was appointed vice-president for financial affairs.

Tasos Kounoudes of SignalGenerix was appointed vice-president for policy, institutional affairs and public relations.

Haris Zacharatos of Cellock was appointed vice-president for industrial development and exports.

Constantinos Kassianides of Hellas Sat was appointed vice-president for research and innovation.

Panayiotis Philimis of the Cyprus Research & Innovation Centre (CyRIC) was appointed vice-president for European and international co-operation.

Moreover, Pavlos Fokas of Multimarine Services was appointed secretary, while Diofantos Hadjimitsis of the Eratosthenes Centre of Excellence was appointed representative of research and academic organisations.

The new president wished the board members success in carrying out their duties and expressed confidence that collective efforts and close co-operation would allow CyDSIC to continue playing a leading role in developing and strengthening Cyprus’ defence, security and space ecosystem.

Christofi also said the cluster would work to further strengthen Cyprus’ international presence and partnerships in these strategic sectors.

The assembly marked the latest stage in the development of a sector that CyDSIC said had become increasingly active in Cyprus, with local companies seeking greater participation in European programmes and international initiatives.

The cluster’s activities have focused on supporting the development of Cyprus’ capabilities and international links in defence, security and space, sectors that have gained increasing strategic importance at European level.

CyDSIC’s new board is expected to continue this work through its separate areas of responsibility covering finance, policy, industrial development, research, international partnerships and links with the academic and research community.