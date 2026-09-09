Music and history meet once more this September as Amathus Municipality presents the 29th edition of the Amathusia Festival at the archaeological site of the Ancient Agora of Amathus. Continuing a cultural institution that has become a landmark of Cyprus’ cultural scene, the festival returns for one evening on September 18 with distinguished Cyprus-based artists.

For almost three decades, Amathusia has welcomed distinguished artists from Cyprus and abroad, presenting high-quality productions of theatre, dance, poetry and music – from Byzantine to ancient Greek and modern popular Greek.

This year’s event is devoted mostly to classical music, but also includes some modern well-known Greek and Cypriot instrumental works arranged for violin and piano. The classical music is also well known, varying from popular operatic arias to romantic 19th-century-style piano solos and modern popular classical piano duets.

The music is being organised by Limassol pianist Tatiana Stupak, who will accompany Serbian violinist Olivera Rialas, a resident of Limassol. Stupak has invited international singers from Serbia and Italy: the soprano Jasmina Trumbetas and the tenor Adriano Gentili, whom she will accompany on the piano. Piano duettists Emilia Pinto and Massimiliano Chiapinelli, from Italy, have also been invited to perform.

The programme of music includes operatic arias from Verdi’s Rigoletto and La Traviata, Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers, Puccini’s La Bohème, Tosca, Gianni Schicchi and Manon Lescaut, Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana, Lehár’s Das Land des Lächelns.

Piano solos by Chopin and Limassol composer David Pentecost will also be performed. The piano duets programme will feature music by Piazzolla, while Greek music on violin and piano will highlight works by Theodorakis and Hadjidakis, and a traditional Cypriot piece.

And all this with free entry! A ticket must be obtained, however, as there is a limited number of seats in the Ancient Agora of Amathus.

29th Amathusia Festival

Outdoor concert withTatiana Stupak, Olivera Rialas, Jasmina Trumbetas, Adriano Gentili, Emilia Pinto and Massimiliano Chiapinelli. Presented by the Municipality of Amathous. September 18. Ancient Agora of Amathous, Limassol district. 8.30pm. Free, tickets needed via Ticketmaster.cy or ACS Courier stores