German aviation group Lufthansa announced this week that it will gradually resume its flight connections to Dubai starting from late October.

During peak operational periods, the airlines belonging to the Lufthansa Group will operate up to 36 weekly flights to and from Dubai, according to an official statement issued by the company.

The gradual resumption of services will strengthen the presence of the Lufthansa Group in the Middle East, while significantly expanding travel options for business and leisure passengers, the airline stated.