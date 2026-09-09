Nicosia will host a bi-communal environmental cleanup on September 19, as part of the Let’s Do It! Cyprus campaign and World Cleanup Day, organisers said on Wednesday.

The annual campaign brings Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot volunteers together to clean parts of the capital and promote the preservation of the shared environment.

Volunteers will meet at 9.30am at two locations in the historic centre – Faneromeni Church and Büyük Han.

The two groups will clean areas along the Venetian walls before meeting at the Home for Cooperation at around 11am.

The meeting will give participants from both communities an opportunity to meet and take part in a joint environmental initiative, the organisers said.

Participation is free and no registration is required.

The public, groups and companies can join by arriving at either starting point at 9.30am.

Organisers will provide all necessary cleaning equipment.

Participants are advised to wear comfortable shoes and bring water and a hat.

Let’s Do It! Cyprus is the largest environmental action of its kind in Cyprus and is being organised in cooperation with the Yeşil Barış Hareketi.

World Cleanup Day is celebrated on September 20 and has been recognised by the United Nations as an International Day.