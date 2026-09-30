Elam leader Christos Christou on Wednesday called for an end to talks geared towards a federal solution to the Cyprus problem, saying that instead, a “new path” must be found, after he attended the day’s National Council meeting.

“The position of Elam is that we do not agree with a bizonal, bicommunal federation as the basis for a solution to the Cyprus problem and we believe that the National Council as a whole must decide on a new course, a new strategy,” he said.

He said that this strategy “should lead to a new basis for a solution to the Cyprus problem, which will validate Cypriot Hellenism and guarantee the longevity of future generations”.

“What we have seen once again is that, despite the good intentions of the Republic of Cyprus and the submission of various proposals by the president, Turkish intransigence does not allow us to be particularly optimistic at this stage regarding developments,” he said.

The principal alternative to a federal solution put forth thus far is a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem, which was advocated for by former Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar during his five-year term in office between 2020 and last year.

Support for a two-state solution was adopted by Turkey, with Tatar saying last year that “the Republic of Turkey’s acceptance of the policy of a two-state solution was achieved through initiatives made by the TRNC”.