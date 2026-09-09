The forestry department has launched an architectural tender for the €3 million project for carparks, kiosks and shops in Akamas, to serve the thousands of visitors and lighten the burden on the sensitive ecosystems of the national forest park.

According to a philenews report on Wednesday, entrance and exit points will provide information to visitors and serve as rest points.

Through the project, the forestry department hopes to organise visitation and protect the environment.

Planning back in 2021 provided for the creation of 14 information and recreation points, with extensive infrastructure over a vast area of land.

The revised plan reduced the points to eight and the tender launched provides for six points in Aspros Potamos, Avakas, South Lara Bay, Aphrodite’s Baths, Smiyies and Fontana Amorosa.

The forestry department said this new plan left a smaller environmental footprint and significantly reduced visual nuisance, in line with the guidelines issued by the cabinet and the environmental parameters set by involved parties and NGOs.

The current open tender, with a deadline set for September 25, calls for the services of advisors for the project, with a budget of €180,000. The whole project is valued at €3 million and will be co-funded by the EU’s Thalia programme for 2021-2027.

The advisor will research, plan and prepare the technical specifications and analytical quantitative report, will draft the construction aspects of the tender and will supervise the project’s implementation.

This preparatory stage, to be assigned within 20 days of the call for bids, will take approximately three years to be completed.

The final project aspires to be discreet, functional and compatible with the character of the area, with prefabricated structures that can be dismantled when deemed necessary.

Existing structures include restrooms, cafeterias, souvenir shops, water taps and information signs, and the forestry department is proposing the creation of shuttle bus stops, bicycle parking areas, shelters from sun and rain, benches, viewpoints and mobile canteens.