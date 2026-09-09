A 19-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested suspected of being involved in the attack of a 25-year-old delivery driver in the Erimi area of Limassol on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, incident occurred around 2.30 am on Tuesday, when the delivery driver was attacked by two individuals who stole his purse and his motorcycle.

During the investigation, testimony was obtained against the 19-year-old and the 21-year-old, with the keys to the motorcycle were found in the latter’s possession and the delivery drivers waist bag found in the yard of the suspects home.

The two suspects are also facing charges for drug possession with intent to supply, after a total of 772 grams of cannabis was found in their possession.

Police officers who went to the home of the two suspects noticed the 19-year-old throwing an object into the yard of the house, which was later found to be eight packages containing green, dry cannabis plant matter, with a total gross weight of 308 grams, as well as a precision scale.

Following examinations by members of the drug squad YKAN, the 21-year-old directed them to an open area in Erimi, where officers found four more packages of dried cannabis, with a total gross weight of 464 grams, buried in the ground.

Both suspects were arrested pursuant to court warrants and taken into custody.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.