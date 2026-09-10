An anticipated foodie event every season, after a brief summer break Fork Food Market is back. Its next event in the Municipal Gardens of Nicosia is set for Friday, September 18, when delicious street food, refreshing drinks, desserts and groovy music will fill the park.

“September nights are better with food, music and good company,” says Fork Food Market. “On Friday, September 18, we’re bringing together some of our favourite flavours for another relaxed evening under the trees.”

The event begins at 7pm with food vendors ready to serve dishes from around the world until 11pm. The market’s bar will stay open until late into the night, while DJ Solonas plays funky music on the decks until midnight, setting the mood.

The list of street food businesses attending this event and the tasty dishes they will prepare is expected to be shared soon on Fork Food Market’s social media channels. Ahead of the event, they remind market-goers that they: “no longer use single-use plastic cups. Bring your own reusable cup from home, or if you’re ready to add a new one to your collection, a new Fork cup will be waiting for you at the bar for just €2. Good food, cold drinks, music and a September evening in the Gardens- what more do you need?”

Fork Food Market

Street food market with food, drinks and DJs. September 18. Municipal Gardens of Nicosia. 7pm-12am. www.facebook.com/forkcy