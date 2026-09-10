At least three very busy pelican crossings in Nicosia were out of order on Thursday, with a press of the pedestrian button attached to the traffic lights at all of them not activating the green walk signs.

The three crossings are the Aluminium Tower T-junction, which connects Limassol Avenue and Aglandjia Avenue, the Apoel T-junction, which connects Makarios Avenue and John F Kennedy Avenue, and the T-junction which connects Makarios Avenue and National Guard Street.

Pedestrians using all three crossings have reported to the Cyprus Mail that the buttons are out of service, and that therefore, they are forced to either wait inordinate amounts of time until the road may be empty enough to cross, or risk crossing some of Nicosia’s busiest roads while vehicles may be approaching.

Similar issues were encountered in recent weeks at the pelican crossing over Stasinos Street at Eleftheria Square, though this crossing has been fixed.

Previously, the government had an online platform, named “FixCyprus”, through which members of the public could report issues on the island’s road network. The FixCyprus website’s online report form now produces a 404 error, meaning road network users are unable to report faults they have identified.

Responding on the matter to the Cyprus Mail, Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos said that he will “check it out with the technical department” attached to the municipality.

He said that efforts will be made to determine whether “if it is a fault of the electricity authority or a fault of our equipment” with the aim of restoring the crossings to full working order.

The Cyprus Mail has also contacted the public works department for comment but has received no response.