The coast guard being established by the government will initially operate under the auspices of the justice ministry before being transferred to the deputy shipping ministry.

The arrangement was outlined during a session of the House audit committee on Thursday, where justice ministry representative Nikos Chrysostomou said a draft bill establishing the new force was currently before the legal service for review.

Justice Minister Costas Fitiris had instructed officials to examine the creation of a coast guard after identifying overlapping roles and inefficiencies when dealing with maritime affairs.

“With the aim of optimally utilising personnel, resources and reducing operating costs, the green light was given by the cabinet for the establishment of a legislative committee,” Chrysostomou said.

The proposed coast guard’s responsibilities will also include protecting offshore platforms, and fibre optic cables in Cyprus’ maritime zone.

The government had approved the creation of the coast guard in principle in March, with plans to unify responsibilities currently divided among several state services.

The proposed service is intended to operate independently from the police and assume maritime law enforcement duties.

The plans also include the integration of personnel and assets from existing services, including the marine police.

The coast guard is to be headquartered at the Evangelos Florakis naval base at Mari, where infrastructure upgrades are planned to support its operations.

The government has also been taking interim measures while the new force is established.

Earlier this month, the cabinet approved amendments allowing authorities to prohibit vessels from leaving Cyprus during dangerous weather and require vessels already at sea to return to a safe port.

The measures followed the sinking of two vessels off Cape Greco, in which 76-year-old Dimis Mavropoulos died when his yacht the Perla Bianca sank in rough seas.

Diko MP and committee chairman Zacharias Koulias welcomed the coast guard proposal.

“I believe that it is a big gap, and finally at sea there will be order”, he said.

Disy MP Giorgos Pamborides, however, raised a constitutional issue over the proposed transfer to the deputy shipping ministry, arguing that the ministry does not have law enforcement powers.

Meanwhile, Isotita (Equality) police branch’s union president Nikos Loizides warned that the transfer of personnel to the coast guard could increase pressure on the force, which he said was already “down some 637 police officers”.