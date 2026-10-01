European Council President Antonio Costa wished Cyprus a happy Independence Day on Thursday, as the island marked 66 years since independence.

“Congratulations and warm wishes for Cyprus Independence Day! Happy Independence Day, Cyprus!” he wrote, also offering his congratulations in Greek.

Eurostat also marked the anniversary by publishing an infographic comparing key figures for Cyprus with EU averages.

According to the EU’s statistical office, Cyprus has a population of around one million, representing 0.2 per cent of the EU population.

Healthy life expectancy at birth stands at 64 years, compared with an EU average of 65 years, while the employment rate among people aged between 20 and 64 is 81 per cent, above the EU average of 76 per cent.

Cyprus accounts for 0.2 per cent of the EU’s gross domestic product, with GDP per capita standing at €36,850.

The island also performs above the EU average in access to high-speed internet, available to 96 per cent of households compared with 86 per cent across the bloc.

Meanwhile, Cyprus’ electronic waste recycling rate stands at 90 per cent, compared with an EU average of 82 per cent.