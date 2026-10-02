Russian air strikes have again hit the Southern Bridge in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Friday.

On Thursday, Russian drones smashed into a school in Kyiv and into the Southern Bridge over the Dnipro River, triggering fires in the capital, as Moscow continues its nearly daily, around-the-clock strikes on Ukraine.

Traffic across the bridge and another one, the Paton Bridge, was closed in both directions, authorities in Kyiv said, as they were redirecting transports via alternative routes.

A fire broke out in the top floors of an apartment building in Kyiv, in addition to damage in another part of the city and the Southern Bridge, Klitschko added.

In Russia, Ukrainian drones targeted industrial facilities in the city of Volgograd, home to a large oil refinery, sparking a fire and leaving one person injured after hitting an apartment building, a governor said.

Ukraine’s strikes on oil refineries in Russia, one of the world’s leading oil producers, have cost Russia 1% of its gross domestic product, President Vladimir Putin has said, as people were forming long lines to refill their car tanks amid the damage.