Ben Shelton defeated compatriot Frances Tiafoe 4-6 6-3 6-3 7-5 in an electric U.S. Open semi-final on Friday to secure a title clash with Alexander Zverev and move closer to ending a 23-year American wait for a men’s singles Grand Slam champion.

Zverev booked his place in Sunday’s final by fighting past unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3 7-6(7) 7-6(6) earlier in the day to close in on a second major title.

Victory sent the German top seed into his second final in New York after his runner-up finish in 2020 to Dominic Thiem.

Shelton, the big-hitting 23-year-old, now stands one victory away from becoming the first American man to win a major singles title since Andy Roddick hoisted the trophy at Flushing Meadows in 2003.

With the semi-final line-up having already ensured a Black American man would reach the final, Shelton’s win made him the first to do so in New York since Arthur Ashe in 1972, and at any of the majors since MaliVai Washington at Wimbledon in 1996.

French Open champion Zverev was pushed to five sets in each of his opening two rounds, but has now won four straight matches without dropping a set to charge into his third consecutive major final and stand in Shelton’s path.

“I’m going for it,” Shelton said. “I’m going to leave it all on the court. I hope you guys come and back me, let’s do this for the U.S.

“It’s a lot of emotion. My dad, my mom have sacrificed a lot for me to be in this position today. My dad lost his mom earlier this year and she’s the reason he was able to play tennis.

“Without her there’s no Ben Shelton standing here today. This one is for her.”

POIGNANT START TO EVENING

On a poignant evening that began with commemorations marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Tiafoe powered ahead 5-4 when Shelton produced a double fault, before raising the roof on the main showcourt with a hold to bag the first set.

“It’s a difficult day to be out here playing,” Shelton said.

“My thoughts and prayers are going out to all the families who are impacted by 9/11. This is one of the greatest cities in the world and one of the biggest tragedies. But yeah, thoughts and prayers to everyone involved and affected.”

Tiafoe continued to target his opponent’s relatively weaker backhand in the second set but Shelton dialled up the intensity to draw level and broke in the fifth game of the third set to take a commanding lead.

With his booming left-handed serve and his defence proving impenetrable in the high-octane fourth set, eighth seed Shelton heaped the pressure on late and moved into his maiden major final after a double fault by Tiafoe.

“Frances, he’s like a big brother to me,” Shelton added.

“Every time we get to take this court together, Arthur Ashe Stadium, and play each other is super special. But this is where we want to be at the tail end … this is our favourite tournament, our favourite court in the world.

“To be able to light it up in front of you guys is the best feeling there is.”

Top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend earlier secured a team career Grand Slam with a 5-7 6-0 6-2 victory over American wildcards Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery in the women’s doubles final.

The action will resume on Saturday when defending champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus faces incoming world number one Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the women’s singles final.